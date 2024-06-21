Top 10 Malayalam movies in 100 crore club

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2024

Aavesham is an action-comedy movie following three teens who find the help of a gangster after they get involved in a fight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life revolves around a migrant worker trying to make a living off goat herding in Saudi Arabia.

Premalu is a romance drama following Sachin on a quest to find love as he gets involved in a love triangle.

Manjummel Boys is the story of friends involved in a misadventure while they are on a trip.

Neru is a legal drama following a lawyer on a case to prove the innocence of a blind girl.

Kannur Squad follows the story of a police officer and his team trying to catch a criminal gang on the run.

2018 revolves around the Kerala floods of 2018 and how the residents coming together to overcome the disaster.

Romancham is a horror comedy movie following seven friends facing supernatural events after using an Ouija board.

Kurup is based on biographical crime thriller film based on fugitive Sukumara Kuru and a smart cop on the case.

Lucifer revolves around the power struggle after an affluent leader passes away, leaving the throne open.

