Top 10 Malayalam movies to watch if you’re a beginner
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 30, 2024
Memories follows a cop’s search for a serial killer who commits all his crimes in the same way.
Uyare follows a young woman with dreams of becoming a pilot who faces challenges in her relationship with a possessive boyfriend.
Take Off is a survival thriller based on the true story of Indian nurses trapped in Iraq during a conflict.
The coming-of-age story, Bangalore Days follows the lives of cousins navigating love, friendship, and family in Bangalore.
Jallikattu is a historical drama set in the 1930s revolving around a ritualistic bull-taming event and its social consequences.
Kumbalangi Nights revolves around four brothers from a dysfunctional family and their struggles with love, masculinity, and societal expectations.
Premam, a coming-of-age romance following the protagonist's experiences with love at different stages of his life.
Drishyam is a suspense thriller where an ordinary man goes to extreme lengths to protect his family from a dangerous situation.
1983 follows a failed cricketer who does his best to fulfill the dream of his child who also wants to become a cricketer.
Ezra is a horror mystery story following a couple and their experiences with an antique box.
