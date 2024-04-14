Top 10 Malayalam movies with highest box office collection

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2024

Manjummel Boys, a thrilling survival adventure became the highest-grossing movie recently with a worldwide gross of ₹227.7 Cr.

2018, a disaster film depicting the struggles and unity during the 2018 Kerala floods has a worldwide gross of ₹175.4 Cr.

Premalu, another recent release about a man juggling between two love interests recorded a worldwide gross of ₹136.8 Cr.

Pulimurugan is an action thriller about a village fighting a man-eating tiger and a drug mafia, collecting ₹134 Cr.

Lucifer is a crime drama exploring the power struggle after a political leader's death with a worldwide gross of ₹121.5 Cr.

The Goat Life, released last month and still running in cinemas has a worldwide gross of ₹111.1 crores.

Bheeshma Parvam with a worldwide gross of ₹87 Cr is an action drama about a family leader facing challenges from younger members.

Neru has a worldwide gross of ₹84.4 Cr, following a blind sculptor seeking justice after a traumatic event.

RDX: Robert Dony Xavier is an action-adventure with the lives of three mysterious people intertwining, collected ₹83.4 Cr.

Kannur Squad, a crime drama about a police officer's pursuit of a criminal gang. The movie collected ₹81.1 Cr in worldwide gross.

