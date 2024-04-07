Top 10 modern Bollywood movies that will go down as cult classics
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 07, 2024
Gangs of Wasseypur, a brutal saga of gangsters and revenge in India's coal mafia.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Devdas is a tale of love, loss, and societal pressures.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
3 Idiots follows college buddies navigate friendship, pressure, and India's education system.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rang De Basanti, friends fight for social change inspired by a dead freedom fighter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chak De India revolves around a disgraced coach who leads India's women's hockey team to glory.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lagaan is about a cricket match between India and the British Raj to cut taxes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen, a jilted bride embarks on a solo honeymoon journey of self-discovery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kahaani follows a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in suspenseful Kolkata.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a psychiatrist tackles a spooky case of possession.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Wednesday follows a retired cop racing against time to stop a terrorist attack.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Crew beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fan of Korean skincare products; check her routine
Find Out More