Top 10 modern Bollywood movies that will go down as cult classics

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2024

Gangs of Wasseypur, a brutal saga of gangsters and revenge in India's coal mafia.

Devdas is a tale of love, loss, and societal pressures.

3 Idiots follows college buddies navigate friendship, pressure, and India's education system.

Rang De Basanti, friends fight for social change inspired by a dead freedom fighter.

Chak De India revolves around a disgraced coach who leads India's women's hockey team to glory.

Lagaan is about a cricket match between India and the British Raj to cut taxes.

Queen, a jilted bride embarks on a solo honeymoon journey of self-discovery.

Kahaani follows a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in suspenseful Kolkata.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a psychiatrist tackles a spooky case of possession.

A Wednesday follows a retired cop racing against time to stop a terrorist attack.

