Top 10 most-awaited in Tamil movies in 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024

Goat or Greatest of All Time will be one of the last movies of Thalapathy Vijay in which he’s all set to star in a double role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan’s sequel to Indian, Indian 2 starring him as a Vigilante Senapathy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vettaiyan will feature two legends of the Indian movie industry, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidaamuyarchi featuring Ajith and Trisha Krishnan in key roles is also highly anticipated by the fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Period drama Kanguva will feature stars like Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani and will have a Pan-India release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thangalaan, another period drama, set in the Kolar Gold Fields featuring Vikram in an unrecognizable role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raayan is an upcoming movie of Dhanush which will also be the 50th movie of his career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The sequel of Vidhuthalai will also be released this year with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thug Life will star Kamal Haasan alongside Trisha Krishnan and Dulquer Salmaan in lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Taapsee Pannu's bf Mathias Boe: Know all about the former Badminton player

 

 Find Out More