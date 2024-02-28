Top 10 most-awaited in Tamil movies in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
Goat or Greatest of All Time will be one of the last movies of Thalapathy Vijay in which he’s all set to star in a double role.
Kamal Haasan’s sequel to Indian, Indian 2 starring him as a Vigilante Senapathy.
Vettaiyan will feature two legends of the Indian movie industry, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.
Vidaamuyarchi featuring Ajith and Trisha Krishnan in key roles is also highly anticipated by the fans.
Period drama Kanguva will feature stars like Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani and will have a Pan-India release.
Thangalaan, another period drama, set in the Kolar Gold Fields featuring Vikram in an unrecognizable role.
Raayan is an upcoming movie of Dhanush which will also be the 50th movie of his career.
The sequel of Vidhuthalai will also be released this year with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.
Thug Life will star Kamal Haasan alongside Trisha Krishnan and Dulquer Salmaan in lead roles.
