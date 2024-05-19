Top 10 most cringe-worthy Bollywood movies
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 19, 2024
Love Story 2050 is a sci-fi romance starring Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra which was ridiculed for its poor special effects and weak storyline.
Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, in an action-comedy failed to deliver on its martial arts and humor.
Good Luck Jerry, a dark comedy starring Janhvi Kapoor about a woman involved in drug trafficking filled with crass humor and a predictable plot.
Himmatwala, a Sajid Khan-directed movie starring Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah was criticized for its outdated humor and over-the-top action.
Humshakals, a comedy starring Saif Ali Khan and Riteish Deshmukh was heavily criticized for its nonsensical plot and forced slapstick humor.
Befikre, a romantic comedy starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor was panned for its lackluster script, forced humor.
Adipurush based on the Ramayana, sparked debate over its CGI visuals, with many finding them cartoonish and underwhelming.
Shamshera featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a period action drama fell short in its execution, with uninspired action sequences.
Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, an ambitious fantasy adventure with high-budget visuals that received mixed reviews.
Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon known for its melodramatic performances and exaggerated emotions that became notorious for its cringeworthy moments.
