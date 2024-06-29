Top 10 most-expensive South Indian movies ever made

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD was recently released and has been made on a huge scale with everything from budget to cast costing around 600 crores.

2.0, the sequel to Rajinikanth’s Enthiran cost around 400 crores featuring extensive use of visual effects and more.

Salaar released last year starring Prabhas and Prithiviraj Sukumaran in key roles cost around 400 crores as well.

Radhe Shyam, another movie of Prabhas in which he starred alongside Pooja Hegde, set in 1970’s Europe cost the production 350 crores.

The two part Baahubali Series set in the kingdom of Mahishmati is made on a combined budget of ₹430 crores.

Pushpa: The Rise follows the rise of Pushpa in the red sandalwood smuggling world, the film was made on a budget of ₹200 crores.

RRR, set against the backdrop of the British Raj, two revolutionaries unite to fight against colonial oppression, made on a budget of ₹450 crores.

Saaho revolves around an undercover agent and his partner on a high-stakes mission to trace a master thief, produced on a budget of ₹350 crores.

Adipurush was a grand adaptation of the Ramayana, portraying the epic battle between good and evil, made on a budget of ₹500 crores.

Ponniyin Selvan is a historical drama produced on a budget of ₹500 crores set around the time of Chola Dynasty.

