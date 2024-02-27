Top 10 most iconic Bollywood characters ever
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024
Ajay Devgn’s iconic honest police cop with powerful dialogue deliveries as Bajirao Singham will soon be seen again in Singham Again.
The role of Sardar Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur played by Manoj Bajpayee is one of his many iconic roles.
Crime Master Gogo played by Shakti Kapoor from Andaz Apna Apna is known for his peculiar yet hilarious dialogues.
Sanjay Dutt played the role of Kancha Cheena in Agneepath was one of the most iconic villain roles in all of Bollywood movies.
Geet as a vibrant and optimistic chatterbox from Jab We Met played was by Kareena Kapoor with memorable dialogues.
Another iconic and sassy character played by Kareena Kapoor was of Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
The iconic villain from Mr. India by Amrish Puri, Mogambo is known for his legendary dialogue Mogambo Khush Hua.
The Innocent and comical Baburao by Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri series could be seen again in Hera Pheri 3.
The duo of Munna and Circuit by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi showcases an evergreen friendship duo in Munna Bhai MBBS.
The romantic pair of Raj and Simran by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge had an everlasting charm.
