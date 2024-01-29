Top 10 most iconic movie roles in history of Bollywood

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan in Deewar as an angry young man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilip Kumar as Vijay in Sholay gave an intense and memorable performance in this classic film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan as Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, becoming the epitome of the romantic hero.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajesh Khanna as Anand in Anand as a terminally ill patient in this emotional drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan as Bhuvan in Lagaan as a determined farmer in this epic sports drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nargis as Radha in Mother India playing the role of a resilient mother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi in Devdas, the portrayal of the courtesan Chandramukhi is one of the best.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishi Kapoor as Akbar in Amar Akbar Anthony, known for his comedic and dramatic skills.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sridevi as Chandni in Chandni, her role in this romantic drama contributed to her status as one of the greats.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan in Rockstar of a troubled musician receiving widespread acclaim for its intensity and depth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best short films on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT

 

 Find Out More