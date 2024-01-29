Top 10 most iconic movie roles in history of Bollywood
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024
Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan in Deewar as an angry young man.
Dilip Kumar as Vijay in Sholay gave an intense and memorable performance in this classic film.
Shah Rukh Khan as Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, becoming the epitome of the romantic hero.
Rajesh Khanna as Anand in Anand as a terminally ill patient in this emotional drama.
Aamir Khan as Bhuvan in Lagaan as a determined farmer in this epic sports drama.
Nargis as Radha in Mother India playing the role of a resilient mother.
Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi in Devdas, the portrayal of the courtesan Chandramukhi is one of the best.
Rishi Kapoor as Akbar in Amar Akbar Anthony, known for his comedic and dramatic skills.
Sridevi as Chandni in Chandni, her role in this romantic drama contributed to her status as one of the greats.
Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan in Rockstar of a troubled musician receiving widespread acclaim for its intensity and depth.
