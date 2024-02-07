Top 10 most profitable Bollywood movies that are remakes of Korean films

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024

Ek Villain is a remake of the Korean film I Saw the Devil.

Barfi! inspired by elements of the Korean film Lover's Concerto.

Kartik Aaryan’s debut movie Dhamaka was inspired by the movie The Terror Live.

Bharat is also surprisingly a remake of the South Korean movie, Ode to My Father.

Rock On!! is loosely based on the Korean film The Happy Life.

Zinda was a remake of the Korean film Oldboy.

Jazbaa was based on the Korean film Seven Days.

Te3n is inspired by the Korean film Montage.

Kaabil was inspired by the Korean film Broken.

Awarapan is partially inspired by the Korean film A Bittersweet Life.

