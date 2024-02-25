Top 10 movie sequels which were never released
Nishant
Feb 25, 2024
Go Goa Gone ended with a note hinting at a second part of the movie which never came.
Munna Bhai was a fan favourite series and fans were ecstatic when Munna Bha in America was announced.
Jagga Jasoos was an amazing movie whose sequels got scrapped.
Dostana 2 has seen a lot of ups and downs and we still don’t know if the sequel will be released.
Aabra Ka Dabra was an attempt of our own Harry Potter and some would even be glad it wasn’t continued after the first part.
The sequel of Ra. One was much awaited by the sci-fi enthusiast but that too didn’t release.
Rajkumar Hirani once mentioned that PK 2 would not be released in the near future despite the success of PK.
Hera Pheri’s 3rd part is also one of the delayed sequels which could release this year if everything goes as planned.
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! was also originally planned as a two-part movie, but the first movie received an underwhelming response from fans.
