Top 10 movies about finding love on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a classic romance movie that follows the journey of two individuals who fall in love on a trip. On Prime Video.

Jab We Met is a story about two contrasting personalities whose life intertwine with each other as they discover love. On Prime Video.

Barfi! is not your everyday love story but it beautifully explores the unique bond of love. On Netflix.

Based on a novel, 2 States is a movie about lovers from 2 different states whose families due to cultural differences do not approve of their love. On Zee5.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a coming-of-age movie with a love story, exploring themes of both friendship and love. On Netflix.

Veer-Zaara is a cross-border love story between an Indian and a Pakistani, facing societal challenges. On Prime Video.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is another classic about love and second chances which showcases the complexity of relationships. On Netflix.

Love Aaj Kal is a love story that is set in different times and eras and explores the complexities within relationships and how they evolve with. On JioCinema.

Raanjhanaa is the story of a young man deep in love with a woman from a different religious and social background. On JioCinema.

Aashiqui 2 is a romance musical movie about a singer who’s trying to make the future of his lover and loses himself in that process. On Prime Video.

