Top 10 movies and web series based on Indian mythology and folklore

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

Dive into the world of Lord Shiva and Astras in this action-packed movie, Brahmastra.

Raavan was a reimagining of the epic Ramayana through Mani Ratnam's lens.

Baahubali takes us on a journey to the mythical kingdom of Mahishmati with Shivudu's adventurous quest.

Join Dr. Karthikeya's search for Krishna's anklet and self-discovery in Kartikeya.

Unravel a Vedic mystery in this thrilling series, Asur starring Arshad Warsi.

Set in a dystopian future exploring a futuristic society shaped by caste and religion in Huma Qureshi's film.

Join Akshay Kumar as he investigates the historical truth behind the Ramayana bridge in Ram Setu.

Shakuntalam is the timeless love story of King Dushyantha and Shakuntala.

Discover the captivating world of tribal customs and demigods in Rishabh Shetty's Kantara.

Adipurush was heavily inspired by the story of Ramayana and featured a huge star cast.

