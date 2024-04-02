Top 10 movies based on real disasters and tragedies

Kedarnath is a romantic disaster film set in the 2013 Kedarnath floods in Uttarakhand, India.

Bhopal Express is a drama depicting the aftermath of the Bhopal gas tragedy, a chemical leak in 1984 that caused massive casualties.

Titanic is a romantic but fictionalized account of the sinking of the RMS Titanic.

Everest is a survival drama based on the 1996 Mount Everest disaster, a real-life climbing tragedy on the world's highest mountain.

Deepwater Horizon is a drama based on the oil rig explosion, a real-life incident in 2010 that caused an environmental disaster.

Tum Mile is a romance-disaster movie based on the 2005 Mumbai floods.

Apollo 13, a historical drama depicting the near-disaster of the Apollo 13 moon mission in 1970 and the crew's struggle to return home safely.

Kayal is a Tamil disaster movie set around the backdrop of the cataclysmic tsunami of 2004.

Kai Po Che! a sports drama following the lives of three friends who aspire to become cricketers but get affected by 2001 earthquake.

