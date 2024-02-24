Top 10 movies inspired from Shakespeare's works

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

Men of Respect was inspired by Macbeth.

Get Over It was loosely based on A Midsummer Night's Dream.

O is a modern retelling of the play Othello.

Just One of the Guys was adapted from Twelfth Night.

Warm Bodies include echoes of Romeo and Juliet.

She's the Man was yet another adaptation of Twelfth Night.

My Own Private Idaho was inspired by Henry IV, Parts I and II.

10 Things I Hate About You borrows from The Taming of the Shrew.

West Side Story is a musical reimagining of Romeo and Juliet

The Lion King is heavily influenced by Hamlet.

