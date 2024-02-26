Top 10 movies perfect to start the new week on the right note
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
In Jersey, a sports drama, an unsuccessful cricket player chooses to return to the game in his late thirty's in order to fulfill his son's ambition.
A married couple, a stranger, and a romantic comedy-drama play are the subjects of the plot of Atrangi Re.
A revenge action thriller, Satyameva Jayate 2 is a follow-up to the 2018 movie "Satyameva Jayate."
A dysfunctional family and their humorous antics are the focus of the family comedy-drama Aankh Micholi.
In Dasvi, a comedy-drama, Abhishek Bachchan plays a politician who, while incarcerated, sets out on a singular voyage of self-discovery.
The story of Rashmi Rocket, a young country girl with aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, is told in this inspirational sports drama.
The psychological romance Gehraiyaan explores the intricacies of contemporary relationships and social expectations.
Captain Vikram Batra was an Indian Army officer who was killed in the Kargil military. The military film Shershaah is based on his life.
The action-comedy film Bachchhan Paandey stars Akshay Kumar as Bachchhan Paandey, a criminal.
The biographical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, which features Alia Bhatt in the lead role, was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
