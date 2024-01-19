Top 10 movies that prove Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Box Office
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan is the king of Box Office and he proved this last year with his comeback, let’s take a look at some of his best works.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is his highest-grossing movie ever making more than 1150 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2023 release Pathaan also made about 1050 crores in worldwide gross.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His most recent work Dunki, made around 460 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2013 release Chennai Express made 423 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Happy New Year meanwhile made 387 crores approximately.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His comeback movie with Kajol made 385 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raees released in 2017 alongside Mahira Khan made 281 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif and SRK set the stage on fire with Jab Tak Hai Jaan and made 235 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Name is Khan made 225 crores at the big screen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, his Action Thriller movie, Don 2 made 209 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With even more of his movies making 100 crores, he’s the unprecedented king of the Box Office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tere Bin, Mayi Ri, Suno Chanda and 12 more Pakistani TV shows that are all-time blockbusters
Find Out More