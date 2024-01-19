Top 10 movies that prove Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Box Office

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of Box Office and he proved this last year with his comeback, let’s take a look at some of his best works.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is his highest-grossing movie ever making more than 1150 crores.

2023 release Pathaan also made about 1050 crores in worldwide gross.

His most recent work Dunki, made around 460 crores.

2013 release Chennai Express made 423 crores.

Happy New Year meanwhile made 387 crores approximately.

His comeback movie with Kajol made 385 crores.

Raees released in 2017 alongside Mahira Khan made 281 crores.

Katrina Kaif and SRK set the stage on fire with Jab Tak Hai Jaan and made 235 crores.

My Name is Khan made 225 crores at the big screen.

Meanwhile, his Action Thriller movie, Don 2 made 209 crores.

With even more of his movies making 100 crores, he’s the unprecedented king of the Box Office.

