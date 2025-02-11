Top 10 movies to watch before Mrs.
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 11, 2025
Here are top 10 movies on women empowerment to watch before Mrs
Darlings revolves around domestic violence through dark humour.
Thappad is about a married women who get slapped by her husband.
Laapataa Ladies is a story about two brides on their journey to self-discovery.
Mary Kom based on true story on legendary boxer Mary Kom.
Queen is a film where a women sets a journey of self discovery.
Parched centres harsh reality face by women in rural India.
Chak De India is an inspiring film about Indian women hockey team and society stereotypes.
Raazi is an inspiring story about a fearless spy on a mission.
Sherni shows a female forest officer navigates patriarchy while protecting wildlife.
