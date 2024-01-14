Top 10 movies where India took on Pakistan to watch in days leading up to Republic Day
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
Starting with Raazi featuring Alia Bhatt playing the role of an Indian spy who gets married into a Pakistani household during the Indo-Pakistan war 1971.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Ghazi Attack tries to take a look behind the mystery of a Pakistani submarine sinking during the 1971 war.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sam Bahadur, one of the more recent releases following the story of Sam Manekshaw who was the first Indian field marshal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
1971: Beyond Borders is a movie based on real events from the war and the consequences that the war.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhuj: The Pride of India, another movie set in the backdrop of war is about the IAF Squadron leader and his bravery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The border follows the story of 120 Indian soldiers who defend their post all night against Pakistani soldiers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Special Forces execute covert operations and avenge their fellow army members in Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
LOC: Kargil is yet another war movie of Indian soldiers fighting off the Pakistani soldiers after they cross the Line of control.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tango Charlie follows Tarun and his battalion who are sent to Kargil to fight a battle that can decide the fate of the war.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shershaah featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani follows Captain Batra and his contributions to the Kargil war.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Triptii Dimri and other Top 10 Bollywood actresses who are set to lead 2024
Find Out More