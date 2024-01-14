Top 10 movies where India took on Pakistan to watch in days leading up to Republic Day

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024

Starting with Raazi featuring Alia Bhatt playing the role of an Indian spy who gets married into a Pakistani household during the Indo-Pakistan war 1971.

The Ghazi Attack tries to take a look behind the mystery of a Pakistani submarine sinking during the 1971 war.

Sam Bahadur, one of the more recent releases following the story of Sam Manekshaw who was the first Indian field marshal.

1971: Beyond Borders is a movie based on real events from the war and the consequences that the war.

Bhuj: The Pride of India, another movie set in the backdrop of war is about the IAF Squadron leader and his bravery.

The border follows the story of 120 Indian soldiers who defend their post all night against Pakistani soldiers.

Indian Special Forces execute covert operations and avenge their fellow army members in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

LOC: Kargil is yet another war movie of Indian soldiers fighting off the Pakistani soldiers after they cross the Line of control.

Tango Charlie follows Tarun and his battalion who are sent to Kargil to fight a battle that can decide the fate of the war.

Shershaah featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani follows Captain Batra and his contributions to the Kargil war.

