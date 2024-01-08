Top 10 movies which failed in theatres but had a dhamakedaar OTT release
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024
There are a lot of movies from the past which went unnoticed due to no promotion or other problems but got recognition after their release on OTT platforms.
Aamir Khan's adaptation of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha faced challenges at release due to industry controversies but gained audience praise on Netflix later.
Konkona Sensharma made her directorial debut with A Death in the Gunj which was appreciated for its storytelling and performances but went largely unnoticed in theatres. On Prime Video.
Thappad starring Tapsee Pannu was appreciated by both fans and critics but failed to live up the Box office expectations, however its release on Prime Video performed better.
Ayushmann Khurrana's film An Action Hero, failed at the box office but received positive reviews on Netflix.
The Lunchbox had a similar story with Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie, it was destined to be successful and got the worthy recognition after its release on Prime Video.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar struggled in theatres during the early post-lockdown period but earned critical acclaim on Prime Video.
Sonchiriya, a dacoit drama didn't perform well at the box office initially but found a wider audience on Zee5, especially since the lead actor's passing.
Dhak Dhak is a road movie that had poor theatre positioning and minimal promotion but found its audience on Netflix.
Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the role of salesman wasn’t well received in theatres but people continue to watch it on Prime Video.
