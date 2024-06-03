Top 10 much-awaited Tamil movies to be released in June

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2024

Anjaamai starring Vidaarth and Vani Bhojan focuses on a father and lawyer fighting against NEET exams. It is set to release on June 7, 2024.

Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film, Maharaja featuring Anurag Kashyap and Mamta Mohandas releases on June 13, 2024.

Weapon - A Tamil action comedy directed by Guhan Senniappan, starring Vasanth Ravi and Sathyaraj, scheduled for a June 23, 2024, release.

Haraa is a Tamil action film marks Mohan's comeback after 14 years, with Anumol and Yogi Babu in key roles, releasing on June 7, 2024.

Star will stream on Amazon Prime Video, the movie follows the story of Kalai, a boy aspiring to become an actor.

Aranmanai 4 is a Tamil comedy horror featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Inga Naan Thaan Kingu, also scheduled for its OTT release in June 2024, this film follows Vetrivel who faces accusations of planting bombs.

Garudan is another upcoming June 2024 release about a cop named Harish and a professor named Nishanth who become entangled in a dangerous crime.

Kaduvetty is set to release on OTT in June 2024, the story revolves around the love story of Dakshayani and Akilan, who belong to a different caste.

Uyir Thamizhukku is a Tamil political drama that will release on OTT platform this June as well.

