Top 10 much-awaited Tamil movies to be released in June
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 03, 2024
Anjaamai starring Vidaarth and Vani Bhojan focuses on a father and lawyer fighting against NEET exams. It is set to release on June 7, 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film, Maharaja featuring Anurag Kashyap and Mamta Mohandas releases on June 13, 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Weapon - A Tamil action comedy directed by Guhan Senniappan, starring Vasanth Ravi and Sathyaraj, scheduled for a June 23, 2024, release.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Haraa is a Tamil action film marks Mohan's comeback after 14 years, with Anumol and Yogi Babu in key roles, releasing on June 7, 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Star will stream on Amazon Prime Video, the movie follows the story of Kalai, a boy aspiring to become an actor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aranmanai 4 is a Tamil comedy horror featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inga Naan Thaan Kingu, also scheduled for its OTT release in June 2024, this film follows Vetrivel who faces accusations of planting bombs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Garudan is another upcoming June 2024 release about a cop named Harish and a professor named Nishanth who become entangled in a dangerous crime.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaduvetty is set to release on OTT in June 2024, the story revolves around the love story of Dakshayani and Akilan, who belong to a different caste.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Uyir Thamizhukku is a Tamil political drama that will release on OTT platform this June as well.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 misunderstood films on OTT
Find Out More