Top 10 must-watch movie prequels
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
‘The Godfather Part II’ intertwines the stories of Michael Corleone and a young Vito Corleone in this mafia story.
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them expands the Harry Potter universe with Scamander's adventures before the original series.
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom serves as a prequel to ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ following Indiana Jones.
Monsters University explores the early years of Mike and Sulley's friendship and their journey.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story seamlessly leads into the events of ‘A New Hope.’
Wonka delves into Willy Wonka's backstory, depicting his pursuit of chocolatier dreams.
Bumblebee offers a character-driven approach to the Transformers franchise, focusing on Charlie and the Autobot Bumblebee.
‘X-Men: First Class’ explores the origin of the X-Men and the rivalry between Professor X and Magneto.
Rise of the Planet of the Apes serves as both a reboot and a prequel depicting the rise of intelligent apes.
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly precede the events of ‘The Dollars Trilogy,’.
