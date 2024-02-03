Top 10 new pairings in upcoming Bollywood movies

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is slated for a release on 9th February 2024 and will feature Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor will also be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in the movie Deva.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen together in the biopic Chhaava.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal will also feature alongside Triptii Dimri in the movie Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani's Yodha will also release this year giving us a fresh new pairing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Roy Kapur will star alongside Sara Ali Khan in Metro... in Dino.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky aur Vidya ka wo wala video will have Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalki 2898 AD will feature Deepika Padukone alongside the South superstar, Prabhas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

NTR jr. is another star from the South who will feature alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Devara: Part 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mr And Mrs Mahi will also feature Janhvi Kapoor but alongside Rajkummar Rao this time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Heeramandi: Top 10 facts about the people and place that inspired Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnus-opus

 

 Find Out More