Top 10 new pairings in upcoming Bollywood movies
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is slated for a release on 9th February 2024 and will feature Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.
Shahid Kapoor will also be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in the movie Deva.
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen together in the biopic Chhaava.
Vicky Kaushal will also feature alongside Triptii Dimri in the movie Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.
Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani's Yodha will also release this year giving us a fresh new pairing.
Aditya Roy Kapur will star alongside Sara Ali Khan in Metro... in Dino.
Vicky aur Vidya ka wo wala video will have Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.
Kalki 2898 AD will feature Deepika Padukone alongside the South superstar, Prabhas.
NTR jr. is another star from the South who will feature alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Devara: Part 1.
Mr And Mrs Mahi will also feature Janhvi Kapoor but alongside Rajkummar Rao this time.
