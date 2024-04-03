Top 10 Oscar-worthy Indian films that went unnoticed

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2024

A Wednesday is a thriller set in Mumbai about a police commissioner who receives a call from a terrorist threatening to blow up the city. On Netflix.

96 is a Tamil language romance story of two high school sweethearts reuniting after 22 years. On YouTube.

Ratsasan revolves around a police officer trying to track down a psychotic killer. On Hotstar.

Gangs of Wasseypur, a two-part crime drama chronicling the story of a coal mafia rivalry spanning over 60 years. On Netflix.

Kahaani is about a pregnant woman searches for her missing husband in Kolkata during Durga Puja. On Netflix.

Super Deluxe follows 3 individuals who find themselves fighting their fears. On Netflix.

The Lunchbox, an unlikely friendship blossoms between a housewife and a widower after a mistaken lunch delivery. On Netflix.

Ankhon Dekhi, a middle-aged man decides to only believe what he sees with his own eyes, leading to unexpected consequences. On Prime Video.

Parched revolves around four women in a rural village fight against social evils and oppression. On Prime Video.

Tumbbad is a horror film based on a myth about an ancient curse. On Prime Video.

