Top 10 Oscar-worthy Indian films that went unnoticed
Nishant
| Apr 03, 2024
A Wednesday is a thriller set in Mumbai about a police commissioner who receives a call from a terrorist threatening to blow up the city. On Netflix.
96 is a Tamil language romance story of two high school sweethearts reuniting after 22 years. On YouTube.
Ratsasan revolves around a police officer trying to track down a psychotic killer. On Hotstar.
Gangs of Wasseypur, a two-part crime drama chronicling the story of a coal mafia rivalry spanning over 60 years. On Netflix.
Kahaani is about a pregnant woman searches for her missing husband in Kolkata during Durga Puja. On Netflix.
Super Deluxe follows 3 individuals who find themselves fighting their fears. On Netflix.
The Lunchbox, an unlikely friendship blossoms between a housewife and a widower after a mistaken lunch delivery. On Netflix.
Ankhon Dekhi, a middle-aged man decides to only believe what he sees with his own eyes, leading to unexpected consequences. On Prime Video.
Parched revolves around four women in a rural village fight against social evils and oppression. On Prime Video.
Tumbbad is a horror film based on a myth about an ancient curse. On Prime Video.
