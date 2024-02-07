Top 10 romantic boys from Hindi films to fall in love with this Valentine’s week
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
The epitome of a soft lad is Shahid Kapoor as Aditya Kashyap in the film Jab We Met.
Oh, to be walking around Belgium's streets with Sarfaraz, played by Sushant Singh Rajput!
Siddharth (Akshay Khanne), with his boyish grin and creative skill, is definitely a catch from Dil Chahta Hai.
Jai Singh Rathore, played by Imran Khan, sets the bar high for best friends-to-lovers everywhere as he gallops through the airport for Genelia D'Souza's Aditi on a horse.
Within months, Raj went from being a catty, squabbling flirt to a poetic soft boy, setting high expectations for all Indian men.
In the movie Lootera, Ranveer Singh plays Varun Srivastava, who is smitten with Sonakshi Sinha's Pakhi and is dressed to impress in cashmere sweaters and sleek hair.
In every moment of this Anurag Kashyap romantic drama, Robbie Bhatia, played by Abhishek Bachchan, is shown gazing lovingly at Rumi, played by Tapsee Pannu.
Vicky Parashar, the clean-shaven tailor turned ghost hunter, from Rajkummar Rao, enters our list of soft boys.
To please his wife Taani Gupta (Anushka Sharma), Shah Rukh Khan's character Surinder Sahni completely transforms himself.
We couldn't stop thinking about "Munda Kukkad Kamaal Da" when Sidharth Malhotra's glamorous Abhi sprung onto our screens.
