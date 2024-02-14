Top 10 seeti-maar entry scenes in movies that rocked the cinema halls
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024
Ranveer Singh’s entry in Bajirao Mastani with one of the most epic dialogues is one to be watched again and again.
Hrithik Roshan’s in-disguise entry to pull of a heist will always be remembered in Dhoom 2.
Another Hrithik Roshan entry as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in War emerging from a chopper left the cinema in a frenzy.
Vikram Rathore’s entry in Jawan by Shah Rukh Khan as he takes down the hooligans.
Abrar Haque similarly had a foot-tapping with a rhythmic song and Bobby Deol in a never-seen-before avatar.
Another Shah Rukh Khan entry that will forever be iconic was from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as he gets off the helicopter.
Aamir Khan’s entry in Rang de Basanti still fills the fans up with adrenaline.
Salman Khan’s entry left everyone admiring him in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kante is so iconic but also a big meme that was recreated years later.
The list obviously wouldn’t be complete without Amjad Khan’s, Kitney Aadmi They? in Sholay.
