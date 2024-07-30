Top 10 Sonu Nigam songs that are like a balm for the soul

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2024

Saathiya (Saathiya)-Beautiful tune that is ideal for relaxing, with a mellow beat and soothing voice by Nigam.

Do Pal (Veer-Zaara)-A lovely, heartfelt duet that is calming and emotionally impactful.

Tu Hi Tu (Kick)-a calm love tune that masterfully uses Nigam's gentle voice to evoke feelings.

Dil Chahta Hai-Tanhayee-A song with a calming melody that flawlessly expresses the sense of isolation.

Pardes-Yeh Dil Deewana-a lovely song that highlights Nigam's vocal range and has a peaceful, easygoing pace.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham- Suraj Hua Maddham- a beautiful song with the calming voice of Sonu Nigam and a calm melody.

Title track of Main Hoon Na-A reassuring music that is soothing to listen to and has a positive message.

Border: Sandese Aate Hain-A love ballad that is both calming and patriotic, and it makes you want more.

Kal Ho Naa Ho- Title song- A lovely song that stresses being present in the moment, enhanced emotionally by Nigam's voice.

"Agneepath: Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin"- A beautiful song featuring passionate vocals by Sonu Nigam and heartfelt words.

