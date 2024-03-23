Top 10 South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi that made big money on Box Office
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 23, 2024
The Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion made a staggering 510.99 crores at the box office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
K.G.F - Chapter 2, Hindi dubbed version of this film earned 434.70 crores showcasing immense popularity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
RRR garnered 274.31 crores in its Hindi dubbed version also starring Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 managed to accumulate 189.55 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Released in 2023, Salaar raked in 153.84 crores establishing the success of the South Indian industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Despite mixed reviews, the Hindi dubbed version of Saaho earned a respectable 142.95 crores at the box office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bahubali - The Beginning, the predecessor to the immensely successful franchise collected 118.7 crores upon its 2015 release.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 is a 2021 release that garnered 108.26 crores in its Hindi dubbed version, marking a solid performance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kantara, released in 2022, the Hindi dubbed version of this film earned 79.25 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
HanuMan, released in 2024, this film managed to accumulate 57.05 crores in its Hindi dubbed version.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kunal Kemmu with Madgaon Express and more actors who made successful directorial debuts
Find Out More