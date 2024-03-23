Top 10 South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi that made big money on Box Office

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2024

The Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion made a staggering 510.99 crores at the box office.

K.G.F - Chapter 2, Hindi dubbed version of this film earned 434.70 crores showcasing immense popularity.

RRR garnered 274.31 crores in its Hindi dubbed version also starring Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 managed to accumulate 189.55 crores.

Released in 2023, Salaar raked in 153.84 crores establishing the success of the South Indian industry.

Despite mixed reviews, the Hindi dubbed version of Saaho earned a respectable 142.95 crores at the box office.

Bahubali - The Beginning, the predecessor to the immensely successful franchise collected 118.7 crores upon its 2015 release.

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 is a 2021 release that garnered 108.26 crores in its Hindi dubbed version, marking a solid performance.

Kantara, released in 2022, the Hindi dubbed version of this film earned 79.25 crores.

HanuMan, released in 2024, this film managed to accumulate 57.05 crores in its Hindi dubbed version.

