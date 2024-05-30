Top 10 South Indian movies of 2024 that crossed 100 crores at Box Office
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 30, 2024
Aranmanai 4 was one of the recent releases in South cinemas starring TamannaahBhatia that crossed 100 crores in Box Office collections.
Hanuman continues to be the highest-grossing South movie of the year as it made more than 350 crores at the Box Office.
Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham, a Malayalam title that made around 150 crores at the Box Office, released on Prime Video.
Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life also made more than 150 crores at the Box Office and is awaiting its OTT release.
Mahesh Babu comeback movie Guntur Kaaram made 170 crores at Box Office and is now available on Netflix.
Telugu movie romance movie Tillu Sqaure grossed around 244 crores at the Box Office.
Premalu, another romance movie but in Malayalam made 135 crores at the Box Office.
Dhanush action flick, Captain Miller grossed just about 100 crores and added itself to the list.
Malayalam survival thriller movie, Manjummel Boys broke records as it grossed around 240 crores at the Box Office.
