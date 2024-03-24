Top 10 South Indian movies to watch if you're a beginner
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 24, 2024
Bahubali, is an epic historical drama with stunning visuals featuring Prabhas in the key role.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Vedha is a Tamil Crime thriller with a unique story structure.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash is a Kannada period drama with action and catchy music.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rangasthalam, a Telugu revenge story set in a 1980s village.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
RRR, another Telugu period drama that received international acclaim and awards.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Premam is a Malayalam coming-of-age romantic drama filled with relatable characters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Reddy is a Telugu love drama with a complex protagonist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kumbalangi Nights is a Malayalam family drama with a realistic portrayal of relationships.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun playing the role of a sandalwood smuggler
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bigil is a sports drama featuring Vijay as a coach empowering a women's football team.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 must-watch films of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor Randeep Hooda on Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More