Top 10 South Indian movies to watch if you're a beginner

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2024

Bahubali, is an epic historical drama with stunning visuals featuring Prabhas in the key role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha is a Tamil Crime thriller with a unique story structure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash is a Kannada period drama with action and catchy music.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangasthalam, a Telugu revenge story set in a 1980s village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR, another Telugu period drama that received international acclaim and awards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Premam is a Malayalam coming-of-age romantic drama filled with relatable characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Reddy is a Telugu love drama with a complex protagonist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumbalangi Nights is a Malayalam family drama with a realistic portrayal of relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun playing the role of a sandalwood smuggler

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigil is a sports drama featuring Vijay as a coach empowering a women's football team.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 must-watch films of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor Randeep Hooda on Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More