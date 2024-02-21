Top 10 South Indian movies with mind-blowing plot twists

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024

Political drama Lucifer follows the passing of a famous leader which is paired with many twists and turns after.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aruvi, the life of an innocent girl takes a turn when she gets charged of being a terrorist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U-Turn follows a journalist covering a suspicious case of the disappearance of people and gets dragged into it herself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam is a classic thriller movie full of twist and turns which will always keep you thinking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Police Officer finds out that a deadly serial killer is someone who he has ties with, in Ratsasan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thani Oruvan is a cat-mouse game between an undercover agent and a scientist which turns into something more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anukokunda Oka Roju follows a woman who has no memories of what happened yesterday and tries to find out the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A man starts taking a drug which sends him into a state of daydreaming where he can’t tell reality and imagination in Lucia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iru Mugan follows the story of an ex-agent trying to catch the culprit which turns out to be his old enemy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha is the story of a police officer questioning his morality while trying to catch a criminal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 Bollywood celebs who went through mental illness

 

 Find Out More