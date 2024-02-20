Top 10 South Indian stars who are ruling nation’s hearts
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
Ram Charan is super charming and has created a huge fan base, especially after the release of RRR in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saravanan Sivakumar is another well-known actor from southern India. He hosts television, is a philanthropist, and is a producer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay is one of the most adored South Indian performers. He is a philanthropist, musician, and dancer who was born in Chennai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karnataka is where renowned South Indian actor Naveen Kumar Gowda was born. He is a well-known Kannada actor who acts by the name of Yash.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raanjhana, Dhanush's 2013 Hindi film debut, nominated him for a Filmfare award.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun's exceptional acting and dancing skills gained him 33 awards, enabling him to go into any character and perform it with ease.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu is the most well-known actor from South Indian cinema. He is the first Telugu celebrity to have a Madame Tussauds wax figure created in his honor. Jr.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the most well-known actors in South India, N.T.R. made his acting debut at the age of eight in the films Brahmarshi Vishwamitra and Ramayana, which were written and directed by his grandfather.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas, another incredibly successful and well-liked South Indian actor, primarily appears in Telugu movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth is the biggest star in the South Indian film business. In recorded history, he is the most successful and well-known South Indian performer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rituraj Singh passes away: Banegi Apni Baat to Anupamaa, Top 10 TV shows that made him a face to reckon with
Find Out More