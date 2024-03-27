Top 10 Tamil and Telugu movies that are remakes of Malayalam films

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2024

Papanasam was the Tamil remake of the original Drishyam in Malayalam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drushyam was the Telugu remake of Drishyam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam 2 was also remade in Telugu with the title Drushyam 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manichitrathazhu was remade in Tamil with the title Chandramukhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bangalore Days was remade in Tamil with the title Bangalore Naatkal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malayalam movie Bodyguard was remade in Tamil with the title Kaavalan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bodyguard was also remade in Telugu with the same title.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Great Indian Kitchen was released in Tamil in 2023, the movie was a remake of Malayalam film with the same title.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malayalam movie Love was remade with the same title in Tamil in 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Released in 2022, the Telugu movie Godfather was a remake of Lucifer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 15 short Turkish Dramas to watch on OTT, YouTube that are easy to finish 

 

 Find Out More