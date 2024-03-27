Top 10 Tamil and Telugu movies that are remakes of Malayalam films
Nishant
| Mar 27, 2024
Papanasam was the Tamil remake of the original Drishyam in Malayalam.
Drushyam was the Telugu remake of Drishyam.
Drishyam 2 was also remade in Telugu with the title Drushyam 2.
Manichitrathazhu was remade in Tamil with the title Chandramukhi.
Bangalore Days was remade in Tamil with the title Bangalore Naatkal.
Malayalam movie Bodyguard was remade in Tamil with the title Kaavalan.
Bodyguard was also remade in Telugu with the same title.
The Great Indian Kitchen was released in Tamil in 2023, the movie was a remake of Malayalam film with the same title.
Malayalam movie Love was remade with the same title in Tamil in 2023.
Released in 2022, the Telugu movie Godfather was a remake of Lucifer.
