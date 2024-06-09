Top 10 Tamil films that were remakes of Telugu movies

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2024

2004 Ghilli is a remake of Okkadu which was released in 2013.

Telugu movie Aarya was remade in Tamil with the title Kutty.

The movie Vaanam was a Tamil remake of the Vedam that was released in 2010.

Pokiri was remade with the Telugu movie with the same title release an year earlier.

Varmaa released in 2020 was remade from the movie titled Arjun Reddy released in Telugu in 2017.

The movie Adithya Varma was also a remake of Arjun Reddy.

Varsham was released in 2004 and got remade in Tamil in 2005 with titled Mazhai.

Santhosh Subramaniam was inspired from the Telugu movie titled Bommarillu.

Unakkum Enakkum was a remake of Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana.

Badri was remade in Tamil as well by the same director who made the original Badri in Telugu.

