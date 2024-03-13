Top 10 Tamil movies that are remakes of Telugu movies

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024

Varmaa was a remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kutty was a remake of the 2004 movie, Arya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pokkiri was a remake of a Telugu movie with a similar name, Pokiri.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mazhai was a remake of the 2004 movie Varsham.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2004 movie Gajendra is a remake of the Telugu movie Simhadri.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghilli was released in 2004 movie which was also a remake of Okkadu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2007 Telugu movie Happy Days also got a Tamil remake in the form of Inidhu Inidhu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jayam originally released in 2002 got a remake in Tamil with the same name the next year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badri was the remake of the Telugu movie Thammudu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 2011 Tamil release, Vaanam was a remake of Vedam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Stree and other Top 10 scary horror movies based on folklore and myths on OTT

 

 Find Out More