Top 10 Tamil movies that are remakes of Telugu movies
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
Varmaa was a remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.
Kutty was a remake of the 2004 movie, Arya.
Pokkiri was a remake of a Telugu movie with a similar name, Pokiri.
Mazhai was a remake of the 2004 movie Varsham.
2004 movie Gajendra is a remake of the Telugu movie Simhadri.
Ghilli was released in 2004 movie which was also a remake of Okkadu.
2007 Telugu movie Happy Days also got a Tamil remake in the form of Inidhu Inidhu.
Jayam originally released in 2002 got a remake in Tamil with the same name the next year.
Badri was the remake of the Telugu movie Thammudu.
The 2011 Tamil release, Vaanam was a remake of Vedam.
