Top 10 Tamil-Telugu movies that are remakes of Malayalam blockbusters

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2024

The Telugu movie Bodyguard is the remake of the Malayalam original with the same name.

Bodyguard was remade in Tamil as well but with the title, Kaavlan.

Famous Malayalam movie Drishyam was remade in Telugu with the title Drushyam.

Later Drushyam 2 was also released which was remake of Drishyam 2.

Meanwhile, in Tamil, Drishyam was released with the title Papanasam.

Lucifer was remade in Telugu with the title Godfather in 2019.

2016 Telugu movie Premam is also a remake of Malyalam movie with the same name.

Classic Malayalam movie, Manichitrathazhu got remade in Tamil with the title Chandramukhi.

Slice of life movie, Bangalore Days was remade in Tamil with the title Banglore Naatkal.

Last year, The Great Indian Kitchen was released in Tamil which is a remake of 2021 Malyalam film with the same name.

