Top 10 Telugu movies to watch if you’re a beginner

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2024

Mayabazar, a timeless classic fantasy drama and is considered one of the greatest Telugu films ever made.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahanati is a bopic about legendary Telugu actress Savitri.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaathi is a social drama featuring a professor’s fight against people trying to turn the school into a business.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, a fun family drama with comedy, action, and a popular soundtrack.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dasara is a period-action drama revolving around 3 friends living in a coal-mining-dependent town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Custody follows a constable who is supposed to escort the witness to the courtroom but soon learns that everyone wants her dead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is a supernatural fantasy thriller exploring the dark side of a village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hanu-Man is a modern superhero film with a Hindu mythological twist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Reddy was an intense and controversial romantic drama, remade in several languages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heartwarming sports drama, Jersey is about a cricketer's comeback in his late 30s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 web series on Netflix that are highly recommended to watch this weekend

 

 Find Out More