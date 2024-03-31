Top 10 Telugu movies to watch if you’re a beginner
Nishant
| Mar 31, 2024
Mayabazar, a timeless classic fantasy drama and is considered one of the greatest Telugu films ever made.
Mahanati is a bopic about legendary Telugu actress Savitri.
Vaathi is a social drama featuring a professor’s fight against people trying to turn the school into a business.
Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, a fun family drama with comedy, action, and a popular soundtrack.
Dasara is a period-action drama revolving around 3 friends living in a coal-mining-dependent town.
Custody follows a constable who is supposed to escort the witness to the courtroom but soon learns that everyone wants her dead.
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is a supernatural fantasy thriller exploring the dark side of a village.
Hanu-Man is a modern superhero film with a Hindu mythological twist.
Arjun Reddy was an intense and controversial romantic drama, remade in several languages.
Heartwarming sports drama, Jersey is about a cricketer's comeback in his late 30s.
