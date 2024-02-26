Top 10 Telugu sequels to watch out for in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to release on August 15, 2024.
Nani is all set to team up with Sailesh Kolanu for HIT 3.
Jai HanuMan will be the second part of HanuMan which was released earlier this year starring Teja Sajja.
Spy-thriller G2 Goodachari is also reportedly under production and could release this year.
Period drama, Bimbisara will get a sequel somewhere around April or May this year as per reports.
Political drama, Yatra 2 is all set for a release on February 8th starring Mammootty.
Tillu Square is a comedy romance movie that will be the sequel to the 2022 movie, DJ Tillu.
There’s also much anticipation around Prabhas’ Salaar 2.
Sai Dharam Tel also revealed that the thriller movie Virupaksha will get a sequel.
Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2 could also be released this year only.
