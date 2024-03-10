Top 10 true story Hollywood movies that are a must-watch
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
Schindler's List tells the story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved over 1,000 Jews during the Holocaust.
The Social Network chronicles the founding of Facebook by Mark Zuckerberg and the legal battles that ensued.
Catch Me If You Can follow a real-life con artist who impersonated a pilot, doctor, and lawyer before his 19th birthday.
Erin Brockovich is the real story of a legal clerk who took on a powerful corporation for contaminating a water supply.
12 Angry Men takes place entirely in a jury room as 12 jurors deliberate the fate of a young man accused of murder.
A Beautiful Mind is the story of a brilliant mathematician who struggles with schizophrenia.
Apollo 13 is a thrilling account of the near-disaster Apollo 13 mission and the heroic efforts of the crew and Mission Control.
The Wolf of Wall Street is based on the life of Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker who engaged in massive fraud and corruption.
Hidden Figures is an inspiring story of African-American women who played a pivotal role at NASA.
Spotlight follows a team of investigative journalists who uncovered a widespread child sexual abuse scandal.
