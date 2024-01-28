Top 10 upcoming Indian new movies that can enter the 1000 crore club
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas in the lead role alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan is expected to break records at the Box Office.
Pushpa got a lot of love from its fans thanks to Allu Arjun’s performance, with Pushpa 2: The Rule releasing, it could be another potential blockbuster.
The first part of Devara will also be released this year starring NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, and shows signs of success.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles could make 1000 crores at the Bos Office.
Cop Action movie, Singham Again is all set to have a huge star cast that too under the direction of Rohit Shetty, the movie could well earn 1000 crores and more.
Kanguva which will be a period drama movie also has the potential to go big at the Box Office.
Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth should be reason enough why it can cross 1000 crores at the Box Office.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya might just be the movie that fulfills our romantic needs this year.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa series will continue with Kartik Aaryan at the helm, the horror comedy movie is one of the favourite genres of the Indian audience.
Lastly, Welcome to the Jungle is expected to be the family comedy that we all need which could also perform well at the Box Office.
