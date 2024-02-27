Top 10 upcoming theatrical new movies releasing in March 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024
Kiran Rao’s comedy-drama Laapataa Ladies will kick off the month with its release date set on 1st March.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaagaz 2, a political drama featuring Anupam Kher will also be releasing on 1st March.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Jha’s Gauriya Live, which is based on true events should release in cinemas on March 8th as per the initial online announcement.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s horror thriller movie Shaitaan will release on 8th March. The movie also stars R Madhavan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham will be seen playing the role of an Indian Diplomat on a mission to Pakistan in The Diplomat, releasing on 12th March.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani’s much-awaited action thriller Yodha is all set for a grand release on 15th March.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan’s solo starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan based on India’s freedom struggle will release on 21st March.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will be a biopic of Indian freedom fighter Veer Savarkar played by Randeep Hooda, releasing on 22nd March.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon’s heist movie Crew will release on 29th March
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan and Ileana D’Cruz will be seen together in the movie Do Aur Do Pyaar also releasing on March 29.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Scam 1992 to Kaafir: Best Indian web series based on real life events to watch on OTT
Find Out More