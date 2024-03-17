Top 10 vacation movies that will inspire you to travel
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara follows three friends on a road trip in Spain, exploring adventure sports and rediscovering themselves.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani revolves around a group of friends reuniting for a trekking expedition in the Himalayas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Chahta Hai follows the journey of three friends as they take a road trip to Goa, exploring friendship, love, and life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Queen, a woman goes on her honeymoon alone to Europe after her wedding gets canceled, discovering freedom.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamasha explores the journey of self-discovery as a man finds himself during a trip to Corsica, France.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A chance encounter leads to an impromptu train journey across India in Jab We Met, filled with love, and adventure.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A tour guide and a tourist travel across Europe in search of a lost engagement ring in Jab Harry Met Sejal discovering love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A dysfunctional Punjabi family goes on a cruise vacation, leading to revelations in their relationships, in Dil Dhadakne Do.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wake Up Sid is a coming-of-age story where a young man discovers his passion for photography during a trip to the hills.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man's journey to scatter his grandfather's ashes turns into a series of misadventures in Chennai Express.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ae Watan Mere Watan and more: Top 10 web series, new movies releasing on OTT this week
Find Out More