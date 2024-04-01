Top 10 wholesome Bollywood movies that will make you emotional

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2024

Goodbye depicts the emotional journey of dealing with loss and emphasizes the importance of spending quality time with family.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is based on a real-life incident, the film portrays the struggles of a mother separated from her children.

Baghban, a story about an elderly couple facing societal neglect and rediscovering their love and strength amidst challenges.

A father strives to fulfill his son's wish for the Indian cricket team's jersey despite financial constraints, in the movie Jersey.

Mimi follows Kriti Sanon as she portrays a dancer turned surrogate mother, whose life takes unexpected turns.

Manoj, aims to become an IPS officer after failing his 12th board exams, showcasing an emotional yet inspiring story of comeback.

Set in colonial India, Lagaan shows a cricket match between villagers and the British Raj, with emotional stakes tied to their victory.

A young man from the US returns to India to find his grandmother, rediscovering his roots and connecting with his homeland in Swades.

Secret Superstar chronicles the inspiring tale of a teenage girl who dreams of becoming a singer despite facing opposition from her father.

Thanks For Reading!

