Top 12 movies that fans had zero expectations from but turned out to be great

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2024

Laapata Ladies follows the story of two newly-weds who get separated from each other right after their wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

12th Fail follows the real journey of IPS Manoj Sharma and how he cleared the toughest competitive exam, UPSC.

Tumbbad is the story of a man who must confront his deepest fears and the consequences of greed.

Madgaon Express is the story of a group of strangers on a train journey get caught up in a hilarious and unexpected adventure.

Andhadhun revolves around a blind pianist who becomes entangled in a murder mystery.

Highway, a young woman breaks free from her sheltered life and embarks on a road trip with a stranger.

Hi Nanna is the story of a father and a daughter whose lives take an unexpected turn all of a sudden.

Sanam Teri Kasam is a romance musical movie about the love story and the separation of Inder and Saru.

Sairat is the forbidden love story between a young couple from different castes that sparks violence and social unrest.

Chhichhore, a group of middle-aged friends reunites for their college reunion, reliving their youthful days.

Haseen Dilruba follows a woman who becomes the prime suspect in her husband's mysterious death.

Manjummel Boys follows a group of friends who end up facing a series of unexpected misadventures on a vacation.

