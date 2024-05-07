Top 12 movies that fans had zero expectations from but turned out to be great
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 07, 2024
Laapata Ladies follows the story of two newly-weds who get separated from each other right after their wedding.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
12th Fail follows the real journey of IPS Manoj Sharma and how he cleared the toughest competitive exam, UPSC.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tumbbad is the story of a man who must confront his deepest fears and the consequences of greed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Madgaon Express is the story of a group of strangers on a train journey get caught up in a hilarious and unexpected adventure.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Andhadhun revolves around a blind pianist who becomes entangled in a murder mystery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Highway, a young woman breaks free from her sheltered life and embarks on a road trip with a stranger.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hi Nanna is the story of a father and a daughter whose lives take an unexpected turn all of a sudden.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanam Teri Kasam is a romance musical movie about the love story and the separation of Inder and Saru.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sairat is the forbidden love story between a young couple from different castes that sparks violence and social unrest.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chhichhore, a group of middle-aged friends reunites for their college reunion, reliving their youthful days.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Haseen Dilruba follows a woman who becomes the prime suspect in her husband's mysterious death.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manjummel Boys follows a group of friends who end up facing a series of unexpected misadventures on a vacation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 5 most watched films/web series on OTT in India this week
Find Out More