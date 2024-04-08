Top 12 times when inanimate objects became important characters in Bollywood movies
Nishant
| Apr 08, 2024
Imraan's bag Bagwati added humor and significance to the storyline in the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara.
Ranvijay's obsession with his handcrafted chaddhi or underpants became a defining trait of his in Animal.
The Krrish Mask in Krrish movie similarly had great significance and became an object of power among the young fans of Krrish.
The Russian Doll drives the entire plot forward with a comedic twist in Delhi Belly.
The movie Dhamaal revolved around the W which had the treasure hidden beneath and reaching that was the whole point of the movie.
The conversation around Katthal almost derails an assassination, highlighting its significance in Gangs Of Wasseypur
Pia's Scooter was pivotal in the whole movie becoming a symbol of friendship, love and also saving lives in 3 Idiots.
Raj's Moustache became a symbol of transformation and identity in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi:
The Lunchbox in Lunchbox acted as a connection between characters becoming the heart of the narrative.
Tarzan in Tarzan the Wonder Car was quite literally the main character as almost all of the plot revolved around the car only.
The Butter Knife scene in Dil Dhadakne Do became iconic, adding humor and charm.
Despite its brief appearance in Run, Kauwa Biryani left a lasting impression, defining the film's tone.
