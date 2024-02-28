Top 3 upcoming Pan-world Telugu films to look out for

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024

Pan-world Telugu films are emerging in the Indian film industry as they transcend geographical boundaries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Only three films currently stand out in this category: Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and the upcoming unnamed Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli collaboration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa 2 is aggressively promoted on international platforms like Berlin and others for a global recognition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD is seen as a genuine contender for the pan-world label due to its grand scale and adherence to international standards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalki 2898 AD's presence at San Diego's Comic-Con highlights its potential to captivate audiences worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu's collaboration with SS Rajamouli is considered the epitome of a pan-world film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajamouli's success with RRR has earned him acclaim in the Western world, including praise from Steven Spielberg and James Cameron.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli project will aim for an even grander scale, with international talent involvement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The project is expected to redefine the boundaries of Indian cinema on a global level.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Panchayat Season 3 on OTT: Long wait ahead for the web series release?

 

 Find Out More