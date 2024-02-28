Top 3 upcoming Pan-world Telugu films to look out for
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
Pan-world Telugu films are emerging in the Indian film industry as they transcend geographical boundaries.
Only three films currently stand out in this category: Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and the upcoming unnamed Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli collaboration.
Pushpa 2 is aggressively promoted on international platforms like Berlin and others for a global recognition.
Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD is seen as a genuine contender for the pan-world label due to its grand scale and adherence to international standards.
Kalki 2898 AD's presence at San Diego's Comic-Con highlights its potential to captivate audiences worldwide.
Mahesh Babu's collaboration with SS Rajamouli is considered the epitome of a pan-world film.
Rajamouli's success with RRR has earned him acclaim in the Western world, including praise from Steven Spielberg and James Cameron.
The Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli project will aim for an even grander scale, with international talent involvement.
The project is expected to redefine the boundaries of Indian cinema on a global level.
