Top 5 Akshay Kumar movies set to release in 2024
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 30, 2024
Akshay Kumar is all set to have a big and busy rest of 2024 with these 5 of his movies releasing soon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan might not have performed as per the expectations, these upcoming movies could serve as redemption in Bollywood for him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sarfira is all set to be a startup aviation story, giving the audience hope and inspiring them to always dream big.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sarfira will be his next big release with the initial release date set at 12th July, 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Khel Khel Mein is an upcoming comedy movie following a group of friends revealing a secret about each of them at a dinner.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is set to star Akshay alongside Taapsee Pannu and Fardeen Khan, the expected release date is 6th of September.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Skyforce is set to be an aviation movie starring Akshay in the lead role, also based on true events.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, with the expected release date being 2nd October.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome 3 or Welcome to the Jungle will be the third part of the Welcome movie series and will continue to have a huge star cast.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is expected to be released around Christmas this year.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Singham 3 or Singham Again will see Akshay Kumar reprise his role of Veer Sooryavanshi alongside other stars.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The initial release date suggests the movie could release on August 15th.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Manjummel Boys on OTT, top-rated Malayalam movies streaming on Hotstar
Find Out More