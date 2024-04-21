Top 5 Bollywood movies that were blockbuster hits in Pakistan

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2024

Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt played by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Rajkumar Hirani was famous in Pakistan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanju collected around Rs 37.60 crore at the Pakistan box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Starring Salman Khan, this film was a hit in both India and Pakistan despite its India-Pakistan theme,

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan’s second entry earned Rs 23 crore in Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The third installment of the Dhoom franchise with Aamir Khan as the main thief made headlines.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It was a blockbuster in India and earned around Rs 25 crore in Pakistan too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Sultan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar was another famous name in the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie grossed around Rs 33 crore in Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilwale which featured the reunion of hah Rukh Khan and Kajol in this film directed by Rohit Shetty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It made Rs 20 crore at the Pakistan box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated suspense thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More