Top 5 Bollywood movies that were blockbuster hits in Pakistan
Nishant
| Apr 21, 2024
Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt played by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Rajkumar Hirani was famous in Pakistan
Sanju collected around Rs 37.60 crore at the Pakistan box office.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Starring Salman Khan, this film was a hit in both India and Pakistan despite its India-Pakistan theme,
Salman Khan’s second entry earned Rs 23 crore in Pakistan.
The third installment of the Dhoom franchise with Aamir Khan as the main thief made headlines.
It was a blockbuster in India and earned around Rs 25 crore in Pakistan too.
Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Sultan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar was another famous name in the industry.
The movie grossed around Rs 33 crore in Pakistan.
Dilwale which featured the reunion of hah Rukh Khan and Kajol in this film directed by Rohit Shetty.
It made Rs 20 crore at the Pakistan box office.
