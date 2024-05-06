Top 5 Bollywood movies that were inspired from Bengali literature

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2024

Jalebi is inspired by the Bengali saga Praktan, it portrays the North Indian adaptation of a couple's marital journey.

The film narrates the story of a husband and wife who, after a clash of egos, separate, only to confront their past tragedy years later.

Chupke Chupke is inspired by the Bengali film Chadmabeshi, showcasing a comedic tale.

The movie follows Parimal, who, disguised as a driver, enters his wife's household to keep an eye on her infatuation with her brother-in-law.

Devdas is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel, it explores the poignant love story of Dev and Paro.

Devdas portrays the childhood friends' separation due to societal pressures, leading Dev into alcoholism and Paro into another marriage.

Parineeta is another adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's work, it illustrates the love story of Lalita and Shekhar amidst social disparities.

The film depicts Lalita and Shekhar's struggle to unite despite facing challenges from their different socio-economic backgrounds.

Bawarchi is a Bengali movie titled Galpa Holeo Satyi, it follows the journey of a house helper in an unconventional family.

Rakesh Khanna stars as Raghu, the house helper who brings positive change to the Sharma family.

