Top 5 English thrillers based on novels that are people's favourite
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 13, 2024
Jonathan Demme directed the psychological thriller The Silence of the Lambs (1991), which follows FBI trainee Clarice Starling as she enlists the aid of serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie examines topics of power dynamics and psychology as it digs into Starling and Lecter's complicated relationship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011): Based on Stieg Larsson's novel, this mystery thriller features David Fincher as director and follows journalist Mikael Blomkvist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The inquiry reveals crooked practices and dark secrets in Sweden's affluent culture.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Martin Scorsese's psychological thriller Shutter Island (2010), which is based on Dennis Lehane's novel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He starts to doubt his own sanity as he explores the mystery more, coming across turns and discoveries that make him reevaluate his understanding of reality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The psychological thriller Gone Girl (2014), directed by David Fincher and based on Gillian Flynn's book, centers on Amy Dunne's disappearance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As suspicions mount against her husband Nick (portrayed by Ben Affleck), the narrative is told from a variety of angles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean skincare's secret ingredient and it's benefits
Find Out More